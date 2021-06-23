To Your Good Health: Is strong reaction to COVID vaccine due to recent illness?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My neighbor was very ill with COVID-19 about three months ago. He has now mostly recovered. He had his first vaccine shot recently and had a severe reaction — so severe that when he contacted his doctor he was sent to urgent care.

I have a theory, but I don't want to mention it to him unless you think it sounds reasonable. Because he had COVID-19, he acquired antibodies. Having the vaccine then caused in his body a reaction similar to the more severe reactions some people have to the second shot. I suspect that if he gets the second vaccine, his reaction will be even stronger.

Must he get the second shot? Or might he have enough protection with the combination of the antibodies from having the virus and then the first vaccine? I think the stress of a severe reaction to a second shot might harm his overall health and might not be necessary. — K.F.

ANSWER: Your theory is reasonable, and is quite plausibly the major reason that people who have had COVID-19 tend to have more side effects from the vaccine. You are also right that the second shot tends to present a greater reaction than the first, in any person, with or without a history of COVID-19, although that is not universal.