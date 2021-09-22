To Your Good Health: Is there still a case for calcium supplements?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've been taking calcium supplements for many years to assist in strengthening my bones. I'm 74, weigh less than 95 pounds and stand 5 feet tall. I'm on the verge of osteoporosis, and have been getting Evenity injections for almost a year. Now I'm hearing that calcium supplements may have no value. What's the truth? — H.

ANSWER: Before I answer your question about calcium, I want to question why you are on medication therapy without having a diagnosis of osteoporosis. All osteoporosis medications — all medications, for that matter — have the potential for adverse effects. They should be used only when they clearly have more potential for benefit than potential for harm. Too many people have serious side effects from osteoporosis medications when it wasn't clear that the medication should have been prescribed in the first place.

In your case, it may be that despite not having osteoporosis confirmed by a bone mineral density test, you nonetheless had a high fracture risk due to other medical conditions. Being 95 pounds can be a risk factor in itself.