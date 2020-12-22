To Your Good Health: Is turmeric the cause of stomach upset?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been using turmeric on my food for quite a while. I've noticed I've started having bouts of diarrhea. I found others' reports of this when searching on the internet. I might quit taking it to see if the diarrhea ceases. Do you have any other information on contracting diarrhea with turmeric? — W.T.

ANSWER: Yes, I have seen this before. It has been well-documented.

Turmeric is used by many people just as a spice, but it's also taken for the medicinal properties of curcumin, which is an anti-inflammatory used by many people for arthritis and other conditions. Curcumin is the key substance for the reported health benefits of turmeric. It needs to be taken with other substances, such as piperine found in black pepper, to be absorbed well.

The reports on diarrhea with turmeric or curcumin is conflicting. Some authorities say it is dose-dependent, meaning it's more likely with higher doses; others say the opposite. Some say it goes away in a few days, but my clinical experience is that some people do not get better.