To Your Good Health: Is your health provider vaccinated?

Medical personnel have a right to privacy. As an individual, I do not think you can demand to know whether your health care personnel are vaccinated. However, they are required to use appropriate protective equipment (including masks and sometimes face shields) to protect you from them, which is much more important if the provider is unvaccinated. Personally, I would feel more comfortable seeing a medical provider in a setting where I knew vaccines were mandatory for all office staff.

In the case you mention, I think the orthopedic surgeon for whom the nurse practitioner works should know the wrong, unethical and unscientific advice the nurse practitioner is giving his patients.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have chapped lips, and my condition is worsening since I moved to Florida. Is it possible the Florida sun causes a more severe reaction than in the north? Or is it a reaction to prescribed blood pressure medication and the sun? — D.G.

ANSWER: Chapped lips can happen in any climate, but is more likely in dryer, sunnier and windier conditions. The Florida sun is certainly stronger, due to the angle of the Earth, and that might be the whole answer.

However, there are medications that can make skin reactions to the sun more likely. Of the blood pressure medications, the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide — used very commonly by itself or in combination (usually abbreviated "HCTZ" after another drug name) — is the most common cause of photosensitivity reactions. Regular use of a lip balm with sunscreen (zinc oxide is a good choice) is likely to help. Some lip balms contain substances that can actually worsen symptoms in people with sensitive skin: Menthol, camphor and phenol cause an initial tingling and cooling sensation, but can irritate the skin and damage the outermost layers of the lips, preventing them from holding on to moisture. Avoid these ingredients.

