To Your Good Health: It's best to remain on a statin post-stroke

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a stroke, and the hospitalist started me on 40 milligrams atorvastatin per day the first day I was in the hospital. My cholesterol was only borderline high with a total of 210. I am 71 years old, no family history of stroke, never smoked, normal blood pressure and not too overweight (6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds). Four weeks after starting the 40 mg per day, my total cholesterol was 130. Do I need to maintain 40 mg per day, or would it be reasonable to cut back to 10 or 20 mg as a maintenance dose? I am a believer in minimal effective dosing, especially with meds that can have serious untoward side effects, and extra especially when I'm the one taking them.

Fortunately, I recovered to maybe 90% of previous functioning level (balance and left side motor coordination) in a couple of weeks. My total daily medication regimen is the 40 mg atorvastatin and an 81-mg aspirin. I asked my family physician about this, and he kind of paused and said something along the lines of, "Well, your numbers look pretty good so if you're not having any muscle issues why don't you simply continue as is." Not a resounding endorsement nor permission to try a lower dose. I'd like to know what you think. — J.F.