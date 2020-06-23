To Your Good Health: It's time for a specialist to take a closer look at high WBC count

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2017, my white blood cell count was 8.9 and my lymphocytes were 3.2. My recent blood tests showed a second increase in both numbers, with the WBC 10.2 and lymphocytes 4.8. My doctor said he has many patients who are 70 and older with increased levels and that we will flag it for a follow up next year. I am worried about this and wonder how normal it is. What else could be done to locate the source of infection/inflammation, and is there anything I can do to improve my situation? I am healthy, active and not overweight. Please help me sleep at night! — D.H.

ANSWER: The lymphocytes are one of the two major types of white blood cells. The other is granulocytes. A normal level is around 2,000. Over 4,000, where you are now, is in the abnormal range, and I would not wait another year before doing an evaluation, although it is possible there will be no identifiable cause.

Infection and inflammation are indeed causes of high lymphocyte counts; however, as your levels have been steadily increasing over three years, I think an unsuspected infection is unlikely. You haven't mentioned any medications you take, but there are several that can cause this reaction. Seizure medicines and antibiotics are among the more common. There also are a variety of blood disorders, some benign, that can cause an elevation in the lymphocyte counts.