To Your Good Health: Jock itch not responding to the usual cures

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on tinnitus. I am 91 years old and suffered from tinnitus for years, but as I write this I hear no noises. Ten years ago, my doctor prescribed sertraline. The pill worked for me, reducing noise by 70% at first. Sometimes the tinnitus returns for short periods, but it soon disappears. The literature provided with the pills said sertraline is for depression. I have never been depressed in my life, but I am happy to be rid of the tinnitus. — T.G.

ANSWER: I thank T.G. for writing, as I was unaware that sertraline had been useful against tinnitus. A well-done study showed sertraline to be effective in reducing tinnitus severity as well as loudness among people with severe, refractory tinnitus. As T.G. noted, sertraline is more commonly used for depression and anxiety, and the same study found that sertraline was effective at improving depression and anxiety, both of which are common in the general population and may be more so among those with tinnitus.

I'm not going to rush to prescribe this drug for tinnitus. Like all drugs, it has the potential for side effects, such as diarrhea, but since I hear so often from people with severe tinnitus, it may be worth trying for those whose symptoms are more severe.

