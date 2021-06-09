To Your Good Health: Leg cramps common

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 76-year-old husband has severe muscle cramps. Originally it occurred in his legs, but now it also affects his hands and feet. He screams in pain. Recently he had an attack and asked me to get him some bananas. I did, and the cramping stopped minutes after eating one. A friend of ours used to bring us bananas, and I believe my husband was better when he was eating them regularly.

He is under care for thyroid problems, lung congestion and irregular heartbeat, but no one seems to know what to do about the cramping. He hasn't had any cramping since he started eating bananas regularly. Do you have any evidence of bananas minimizing cramping? — K.H.

ANSWER: Nocturnal leg cramps are extremely common. As many as 60% of Americans report having nocturnal leg cramps. Usually no cause is identified, but electrolyte abnormalities — usually too-low blood levels of sodium, potassium, magnesium or phosphate — can predispose a person to developing cramps.