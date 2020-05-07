To Your Good Health: Let go of negative childhood experiences and get vaccinated

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I will never willingly get a vaccine for anything. I have been sick only once in my life, and it was from a vaccination that I received in the seventh grade. I am now 80. Besides my bad experience, I do not get vaccinations because I do not know what they are. Also, I do not know the difference between a virus, a germ and bacteria nor how they make a person sick. How do these things interface with the cells that make up our bodies? Many of us cannot accept the advice to "take this, because it will prevent whatever." If I had the medical details, I might reconsider vaccination. — Anon.

ANSWER: Making a medical decision should ideally be based on the best, most up-to-date information. For more than 65 years, you have been choosing against one of the most important medical interventions we have, based on a single bad experience. I assure you that vaccine technology is much, much better now than it was in the 1950s.