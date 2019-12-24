To Your Good Health: Limb-girdle dystrophies begin in shoulders and hips

Unfortunately, there is no cure yet and, as of now, no treatment that can slow down the progression of LGMD. There are some new types of treatments being researched, including gene therapy, and I sincerely hope that effective treatments are not too far away.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with prediabetes. She needs to lose weight. Is Weight Watchers a good idea? .

ANSWER: In my practice, we have an excellent registered dietitian nutritionist available for individual consultation, so I usually refer there for a personalized approach. However, not everyone has access to this resource.

Weight Watchers (now WW) is one of many commercial weight-loss programs in the U.S. It has been studied many times, and been shown to promote more weight loss than a control group, who were given printed materials, a few visits with a doctor or health education. The weight loss difference was not large: 2.6% more than the control group.

Other weight loss programs, including Jenny Craig and Optifast, also showed benefit. I have had many patients use Weight Watchers, and they appreciate the simplicity of use. Some people do much better than the average, and of course some people don't do well at all. There is no single best choice for everyone.