To Your Good Health: Long COVID refers to symptoms, not transmission of virus

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on "long COVID"? Specifically, do people experiencing long COVID carry the virus for an extended period? Are they contagious during long COVID, or does the term refer to lingering symptoms but not necessarily testing positive? — S.E.

ANSWER: People with normal immune systems are almost never contagious after about 10 days following the onset of symptoms of COVID-19. The greatest period of contagion is during the two days before onset of symptoms through the day after they start, which is why masking is so important. People can be highly contagious without even knowing they have the disease. People with severe immune deficiency may be contagious for a longer period of time, so testing to make sure they are negative and consultation with an expert is advisable.

"Long COVID" refers to persistent symptoms after the virus is gone, long past the infectious period. There is no evidence that people with long COVID are infectious for longer times than people who have mild or no symptoms.