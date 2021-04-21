To Your Good Health: Lung cancer screening only recommended for those at high risk

DEAR DR. ROACH: For over six decades, I have lived with smokers. My parents smoked around their children inside our family home and inside the family car. Later, most of my siblings smoked. Family gatherings were always smoky affairs. I also married a smoker who smoked in the house until an infant grandson came to live with us. Though my husband started smoking outside, he continued to smoke in the car, sometimes with his window open. A collapsed lung during a biopsy finally led him to quit last year. He has COPD and is on oxygen full time.

Three maternal uncles died of lung cancer. All were heavy smokers who also worked in mines in their early adult years. My paternal grandmother, also a smoker, died of complications due to emphysema. With all that communicated to my physician, I am curious why he has never suggested a lung scan as a precaution, even though I have never smoked. It is my understanding that early stages of lung cancer are relatively asymptomatic and that breathing secondhand smoke can be as dangerous as smoking. What do you think? Would it be wise to request a precautionary scan even though I am in good health? Are there early symptoms I should know to look for? — L.H.