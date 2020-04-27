To Your Good Health: Making the switch from natural to synthetic thyroid medication

The usual conversion of 60 mg desiccated thyroid extract to T4 is 75-100 micrograms of T4. It sounds like the elderly woman you are asking about had a big drop, more than 50%, in her effective thyroid replacement dose. I don't know what her blood hormone levels were, so this may have been intentional. If not, that might explain the symptoms.

About 10% of people who switch from natural do not feel as well on synthetic hormones. In this case, some physicians will try adding in pharmaceutical-grade T3, keeping the proper ratio of T4 to T3 for humans. There are some people (about 16%) who have a different type of an enzyme called type 2 deiodinase, and those people are not well able to convert T4 to the more active T3. It may be, but isn't proven, that people who can't convert T4 to T3 so well would benefit from additional T3, but I would recommend doing so with as much control as possible, using exactly calibrated doses of T4 and T3. T3 needs to be dosed twice daily.

I have patients come to me on desiccated thyroid preparations occasionally. If they have no symptoms and their thyroid test results are normal, I don't always change them. However, the possibility of fluctuating T3 levels is a good reason to switch.