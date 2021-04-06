To Your Good Health: Many negative tests followed by positive COVID antibody result

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've had regular swab tests for COVID-19, which have always been negative. The last one was just a few days ago. I had an antibody test six weeks ago that also was negative, but my antibody test this time was strongly positive. I've been very careful about protecting myself and I haven't had any symptoms! I'm scheduled to get my first dose of vaccine tomorrow. What should I do? — C.W.

ANSWER: With frequent negative swab tests and no symptoms, your likelihood of having had COVID-19 is lower than the average person in your community. But if your community has been hit hard, as most have, there is a good chance that you recently had an asymptomatic infection.

The antibody test result you sent showed a strongly positive result using a very highly specific laboratory assay. Although it is possible this is a false positive test result, I suspect you had a true COVID-19 case so mild that you noticed no symptoms.

You probably have some immunity against another case of COVID-19, but that immunity may wear off quickly. I recommend you get your vaccine as scheduled. It is safe to get the vaccine as long as you have no symptoms. However, people who were treated with a monoclonal antibody for their case of COVID-19 should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine.