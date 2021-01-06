To Your Good Health: Medication and lifestyle changes are first treatment for heart

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I have clogged arteries. They told me they couldn't put in a stent because the artery was too small. They put me on medication: aspirin, Imdur, carvedilol and atorvastatin 80 mg. I quit smoking. What else can I do? -- L.L.

ANSWER: Coronary artery disease -- blockages in the arteries of the heart -- remains the most dangerous condition in the developed world for both men and women. Most women don't realize it is much more likely a cause of death than breast (or any other) cancer. Any blockage in the arteries of the heart need to be treated aggressively.

Heart blockages are always treated with medication, but they are also often treated by opening up the arteries. This is most typically done by a balloon procedure to open the blockage, followed by placement of a metal stent, which keeps the artery from closing up right away. Surgery is much less commonly done now, and is reserved for people with blockage in the left main coronary artery, as well as a handful of other situations.