To Your Good Health: Most patients are happy to have surgical hardware removed

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am anxious to know your opinion regarding removal of surgical hardware. Fourteen months ago, I broke and dislocated my wrist. It was a serious injury and required surgery. They put in a cadaver bone, a plate and eight screws. My recovery has gone quite well, and I have pretty good mobility and strength considering how bad the injury was. However, at times I have sudden jabbing pain about where the hardware is. If I do any heavy lifting or strenuous work, that spot in particular hurts for days after. I've had an MRI and X-ray that show the hardware is good and there's no tendon damage.

My surgeon won't say definitively if I should or should not have the hardware removed, and I vacillate. I can tell, though, that he leans toward removal because current research indicates hardware sometimes ruptures tendons. He did also mention that the hardware might be contributing to my pain because bone "gives" a bit, but metal doesn't.

I know there's no guarantee that removal would help. I may just continue to have pain. I do worry whether it might make things worse. Would an additional surgery make more scar tissue and perhaps cause more problems for me? — Anon.