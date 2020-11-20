To Your Good Health: Must son wait until he's 50 to get shingles vaccine?

DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column referring to the shingles vaccine, you do not mention younger adults. My son had a very bad case of chickenpox when he was only 6 months old. He is now 40 years old, and earlier this year had an attack of shingles that affected the area behind his ear. He wanted to get the shingles vaccine to hopefully avoid a repeat of this and was told he was too young and would have to wait until he is 50 to get it. Is he to remain susceptible to this for another 10 years? What is your opinion on this situation? — L.C.

ANSWER: The shingles vaccine has only been tested in adults over age 50, and thus is not indicated for younger ages by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is particularly important in older people because shingles is more common and has a higher risk of complications in older people. People in their 40s are at low risk for complications. People who have already had shingles are still recommended for the vaccine once they are 50, but are at lower risk from shingles than those who haven't had shingles.