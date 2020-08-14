To Your Good Health: Mystery stomach pain now blamed on abdominal migraine

The location of abdominal migraine is most commonly around the umbilicus. Pain often begins suddenly and lasts an hour or more. The pain must be associated with at least two of the following: nausea, vomiting, headache, loss of appetite or pallor (the medical term for the unhealthy pale appearance of a person who is acutely ill). Often, if the diagnosis is suspected, a trial of anti-migraine medication can confirm the diagnosis if successful. There are many. Of course, a thorough evaluation for other causes of abdominal pain are mandatory before making the diagnosis of abdominal migraine.

One good place to read more is on Yale Medicine's webpage for abdominal migraine, www.yalemedicine.org/conditions/abdominal-migraine/.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 71-year-old woman of normal weight. I had a pacemaker put in back in December 2019 due to heart block. I had a low heart rate of 37, which caused periodic shortness of breath and trouble walking for exercise without becoming dizzy and lightheaded and feeling like I would pass out. Things are much better since the pacemaker was put in, but I still feel like my heart rate goes high quickly with little exertion, like just walking to the mailbox. My cardiologist says that should improve as I continue to exercise more. Should I be concerned? — P.B.

ANSWER: Your cardiologist is very likely correct. People with heart block, like many heart issues, often subconsciously decrease their exertion. This leads to deconditioning, and a regular exercise program is the correct treatment. If you aren't getting back to normal, the cardiologist may want to take a look at heart function with an echocardiogram.

