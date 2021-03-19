To Your Good Health: Natural immunity versus vaccination

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was sick for two weeks at home with the coronavirus and made a complete recovery. Why wouldn't recovering from the virus be at least as good as getting the vaccine? I've heard that I'm probably safe for three to eight months. Surely, they don't expect the vaccine to be good for only three to eight months, although I know that no one really knows. — L.J.

ANSWER: If you want to be protected from COVID-19, the vaccine is much better than getting infected. The first reason is that infection with the virus is dangerous. Even though only a small proportion of people die from COVID-19, a small percentage of the entire population means many, many people have died — over half a million in the United States.

But there are other problems that some people can have for a prolonged period after acute infection. Lung and heart damage lead to shortness of breath, easy fatigue and inability to exercise. Kidney damage, loss of taste and smell, and difficulties with thinking are not uncommon. There are many others. How long these will last, or whether some may be permanent, is not known. I'm glad you appear to have made a full recovery, but we just don't know how many people will develop problems after a COVID-19 infection, even if they had mild or no symptoms during their acute infection.