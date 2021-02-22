To Your Good Health: No universally accepted level for post-melanoma monitoring

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband developed melanoma, and had 16 of his lymph nodes removed. He was considered a cancer survivor, as one of the nodes was cancerous. He went for skin check-ups twice a year and was given an OK. Yet he died two months ago from tumors on his liver, lungs and brain. He was stage 4 by the time we knew the cancer was back. Is there some test or scan we could have had to know about the cancer earlier? My children are worried, as this cancer can be hereditary. — K.D.

ANSWER: I am sorry to hear about your husband.

Malignant melanoma is a common cancer and by far the most serious of the skin cancers. Most people with melanoma that has been caught early can expect to be cured, but when even a single lymph node is positive, the situation is much more serious. Ninety-three percent of people will survive five years, and 88% for 10 years.

There is no universally accepted answer for how aggressively to monitor people with melanoma and a positive lymph node, but most experts do skin checkups as your husband did. There is no definitive evidence that additional testing, such as scans, would have been of benefit. Despite the best treatment, some people with melanoma will succumb to the disease. Treatment for melanoma is dramatically improving, though, but still not perfect.