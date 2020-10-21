To Your Good Health: Nodes on finger joints are due to osteoarthritis

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have read everything I can find on Heberden's nodes. I have one on the middle finger of my left hand, my writing hand. I have had this node for about three months, and I believe it is still growing. For sure, it is not diminishing in size. I saw a physician, and he said it should grow smaller over time. He suggested Voltaren for the occasional aches. The only treatment I have found is surgery, and I watched a video of an operation. That did not look too appealing. It is pretty unsightly to me, although others do not notice it. Do you have any other suggestions? — A.S.

ANSWER: Heberden's and Bouchard's nodes are manifestations of osteoarthritis in the hand. A quick anatomy lesson: Your second, third, fourth and fifth fingers all have three phalanges, the small bones of the finger, while the thumb has only two. There are then two joints connecting one bone to another: the proximal one, that's closer to the hand, and the distal one, that's closer to the fingernails. The thumb only has one interphalangeal joint.