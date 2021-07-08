To Your Good Health: Noncancerous mass in middle ear requires surgery to remove

There is a 10% to 25% chance of recurrence of a cholesteatoma, and recurrence has been reported as long as 24 years after treatment, so the need for continued follow-up examination, often with CT scanning, is very important.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman. I have been taking Prolia shots twice a year for five years. When I first started, I was told to be reevaluated at that time. One of my doctors wants to wait and see what the results are, but another said I should absolutely not stop, as that will increase my chances of having a fracture. I am really confused. — M.W.

ANSWER: It's OK to be confused, because it is not 100% clear what to do in this situation.

Your second doctor has a point: Women who stop taking denosumab (Prolia) will have a rapid bone loss and increased fracture risk in as little as seven months after stopping. The risks of fracture increase even further as time goes on. This is in contrast to the bisphosphonate class, where fracture risk does not quickly increase, and one where review of continued need for medication is essential.