To Your Good Health: Nontraditional treatment versus pain meds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are no known treatments to fix or even slow down osteoarthritis, but many different types of treatment can offer relief, including massage. Massage has fewer side effects than just about any medication you could think of, and if it works for an individual, I support it.

Alcohol and gabapentin are both substances that should be used with caution, for different reasons. Alcohol can cause some short-term muscle relaxation, but it has well-known toxicities. Whatever benefit it may have can be lost with repeated use. I don't recommend alcohol as a treatment for any medical condition you are likely to have.

Gabapentin, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for seizures and treatment of the pain syndrome following shingles, is frequently used off-label for many kinds of pain due to nerve damage. It is slow to take effect, and its side effects, especially sedation, limit its use unless the dose is brought up very slowly. It is not a good choice for most types of acute pain.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I know several people who donate plasma and get paid $500 per month if they donate two times per week. Wouldn't that be wearing on your body? — I.E.