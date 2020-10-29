To Your Good Health: Normal A1C remains the same for all ages

DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you find in your practice that "normal" A1C for non-diabetics changes with age? — D.D.

ANSWER: The hemoglobin A1C is a measure of how much sugar is on a hemoglobin molecule. Blood sugar will attach to hemoglobin, and the more sugar in the blood, the more that will become bound to hemoglobin over the lifetime of a red blood cell. The A1C then provides a very good (but not perfect) guide to blood sugar over the past two to three months. The A1C is not reliable in people with abnormal or unusual hemoglobin types, or in people with a condition of increased breakdown of blood cells.

As people get older, their ability to respond to a sugar load decreases. For a person without diabetes, this relative inability to metabolize sugar has little significance, but it does make the average A1C increase somewhat with age.

Even though the average A1C increases with age, the normal A1C remains as defined, independent of age: less than 5.7%. Clearly, more people will be diagnosed with diabetes (nearly all Type 2 diabetes) as they age.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a viral infection produce a heart murmur? — J.K.

ANSWER: Yes, though not in the way you may be thinking.