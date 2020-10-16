To Your Good Health: Nuclear stress test is better diagnostic option for heart disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old woman with a family history of heart disease. Both of my parents had heart attacks and open-heart surgery. At ages 50, 55 and 60, I experienced what I thought were signs of a heart attack. With each experience, I ended up in the hospital and was given a nuclear stress test. None of the tests showed blockages, and it was concluded I had severe acid reflux/GERD. (An endoscopy at age 50 showed a hiatal hernia.)

Once again, I am experiencing symptoms that could be either heart- or acid-related. I take Protonix as needed. At present, the medication has not resolved my issues. There are days I feel more chest tightness and my heart seems to beat faster. This could be due to additional anxiety in my life. To rule out a heart issue, I made an appointment with my cardiologist. My EKG was normal and I had a strong heartbeat. But because of my symptoms, he wants me to have another nuclear stress test. This will be No. 4. How many of these tests are too many? I am very concerned about the amount of radioactive material that has been injected into my body. Is there a good indicator that can help me discern between GERD and heart issues? Would an exercise stress test alone give the cardiologist enough information to indicate a heart issue? I see my gastroenterologist this week and am scheduled for the nuclear stress test in two weeks. — D.P.