To Your Good Health: Obesity is a contributing factor in a host of medical issues

DEAR DR. ROACH: We have been hearing for quite a while about the health risks of obesity, and these have become of even greater concern given the pandemic. The discussion usually involves connecting the higher risk to various medical problems obese people frequently have — for instance, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

I have been obese all my life and generally not had those problems, so I always find myself asking if I have the same increased risks. I see my physician regularly and until age 60 had no medical problems. At 60, I developed high blood pressure that is now under good control with irbesartan and HCTZ. My blood sugar is good, my triglycerides are excellent and my cholesterol levels are both within normal limits. My BMI is 48, which I know is very high, and make no mistake, I know it would be better for me to lose weight. I have done this to the tune of 500+ pounds over my lifetime, but being relatively healthy, I wonder about the question of being at higher risk. — B.W.

ANSWER: Obesity puts a person at risk for many conditions, but from the standpoint of the biggest risk — overall mortality rate — the relationship is complex.