To Your Good Health: Once-daily thyroid replacement is effective for most people

DEAR DR. ROACH: If levothyroxine (the T4 hormone) has a long half-life (seven days), how does the pituitary gland provide fine control of the thyroid's T4 hormone during a short time period (minutes, hours)? If there is such fine control between the pituitary and thyroid, manually trying to simulate that feedback mechanism by taking one pill a day (levothyroxine) seems impossible. If using liothyronine slow-release medication, how often in one day should it be taken to keep the T3 level stable? — J.R.

ANSWER: When a person is healthy, the thyroid produces T4, levothyroxine, which as you correctly say is slowly metabolized by the body at a rate of about 10% of the T4 in the body per day. Although the thyroid also produces a small amount of the more metabolically active form of thyroid hormone, triiodothyronine (T3), most T3 in the body is converted from T4 outside the thyroid. T3 is degraded much faster, about 75% per day.

There is no fine control of thyroid hormone over minutes or hours the way there is with insulin, for example. The pituitary gland can stimulate the thyroid to make more hormone through thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), but that process is slow both to turn on and shut off. Once-daily T4 is an effective way for most people to get their thyroid hormone. The active T3 will then be converted from the T4 the person is taking.