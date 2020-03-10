To Your Good Health: Online calculator can estimate need for statin drugs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Using that tool, I estimate your risk for an event in the next 10 years at 4.6%, which is below the level where most experts would recommend medication therapy. However, the estimate does not consider many important factors, such as your diet (which sounds good), exercise (excellent), weight and waist size, family history, stress and some other important ones as well. From what you are telling me, many of these are in your favor, which makes me LESS likely to recommend treatment with medication.

If medication is prescribed, some physicians use — and most guidelines recommend — lower doses for people at lower risk, and higher doses for people at more risk. Other physicians tend to use higher doses for everybody, but this may increase risks of side effects without much additional benefit.

DEAR DR. ROACH: How do you get ringworm? How can you get rid of it? — L.

ANSWER: Ringworm is caused by fungi called dermatophytes. The name of the condition depends on where the rash and infection are: On the body, it is called tinea corporis. "Tinea" means "worm" in Latin and "corporis" means "body," but there is no actual worm present. I did see a patient who had attempted to remove the nonexistent "worm" with a knife. Please don't do that.