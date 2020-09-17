To Your Good Health: Optimal blood pressure goal needs to be individualized

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father is 91 years old, and I am concerned that his elevated blood pressure isn't being properly addressed. Recently, it seems to run in the mid-170s to mid-80s (176/86). He has a number of health issues, such as a kidney stent every three months, diabetic neuropathy and a transient ischemic attack. He takes metoprolol (25 mg in the morning and evening). I sent a note to his doctor suggesting his blood pressure meds need to be reevaluated, and the doctor's response was to check his blood pressure several times daily for a month then let him know the average. He said the goal was an average blood pressure below 160/90 more than half the time.

I think a goal of 160 is too high and that four weeks is too long to wait before deciding if his meds need to be adjusted. I would like your opinion. — L.F.

ANSWER: Your father's doctor may not want to use too many blood pressure medicines and cause symptoms that could affect your father's quality of life at age 91. On the other hand, a goal of 160/90 is not optimal, especially for someone who has already had a TIA (transient ischemic attack, which is often a predictor of a stroke). I think it's likely that your father could take medicines that control the blood pressure better but don't cause much if anything in terms of side effects.