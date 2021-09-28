To Your Good Health: Order matters when it comes to taking pneumonia vaccines

As your doctor correctly said, people who get both should get the PCV-13 first, then the PPSV-23. Generally healthy people are recommended to get the PPSV-23 a year after the PCV-13. Giving the two vaccines a year apart leads to higher levels of antibodies, based on clinical studies. However, people with medical conditions requiring both vaccines should get the PPSV-23 eight weeks after the PCV-13, because we want them protected sooner, and that particular order still leads to good levels of antibodies of the strains of pneumococcus that are in both vaccines.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it OK to get a COVID vaccine if you currently have COVID? — J.G.

ANSWER: You can get the COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from the acute illness, if you had symptoms, and when you have been told you can discontinue isolation. This generally means at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, you are more than 24 hours without fever and without taking fever-reducing medicines and any other symptoms you may have had are improved. People with severe immunodeficiency should consult with an infectious disease expert before ending home isolation.

If you were treated with monoclonal antibodies, you need to wait 90 days before getting the vaccine. Many people are eligible to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, and studies show it reduces symptomatic and severe COVID-19 infection from 23% to 9%. Talk to your doctor as soon as you are diagnosed to see if you are eligible for this important treatment. The currently available antibody treatments (casirivimab/imdevimab and sotrovimab) seem to be active against the newer variants of the virus, such as delta.

