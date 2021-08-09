To Your Good Health: Organ donation remains a generous gift at any age

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman, and my sister is 91. We are both in good health, with normal health issues for people our age. My question is that we both have contracts with crematory companies, but we also intend to be organ donors. Will they really use organs from people our age? We both have some health issues. How should we handle this if our organs are useful? — G.S.

ANSWER: I honor your desire to help others after you are gone. We need more organ donors. Yes, people of any age may be organ donors (liver donors have been over 90 years old), and physicians will evaluate what organs might be usable. Funeral homes are very experienced with working with organ donors. It would be wise to register with your local organ transplant program (start at www.organdonor.gov) as well as discussing your wishes with the funeral director you have a contract with, if you have not done so already.

DEAR DR. ROACH: So much is written about the dangers of high blood pressure — "the silent killer" — but very little about low blood pressure. Low blood pressure is not silent. It can make life miserable. Is there a way to safely raise one's BP? — A.