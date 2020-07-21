To Your Good Health: Osteoporosis is a common condition

Primary preventive care for osteoporosis includes a diet containing adequate calcium, with enough vitamin D from food, sunlight or supplements; and exercise, particularly weight-bearing or higher-impact exercise, if possible. People who continue to have low bone mass or osteoporosis benefit from medication treatment to reduce fracture risk.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 59 years old and work out with weights. Can I still gain muscle, or am I too old? Either way I will continue working out. — C.D.

ANSWER: People at any age can gain strength, and muscle mass from exercise. Fifty-nine is very young! People in their 80s and beyond not only gain strength, but can reduce risk of falls and fractures through regular exercise. I do recommend getting a professional to help if you are not familiar with the equipment and techniques.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Cholestyramine was prescribed by my family doctor. What is your experience or knowledge of the effectiveness of this drug? High triglycerides are the reason, according to the doctor. — J.P.