To Your Good Health: Pernicious anemia patient needs pain fix for osteoarthritis

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have pernicious anemia. My doctor told me not to take any NSAIDs, including aspirin, because they can cause stomach irritation, and that pernicious anemia raises the risk of stomach cancer to three times the rate of the average person.

I also have osteoarthritis in multiple joints and sometimes have quite a bit of pain. My information on NSAIDs says that transdermal delivery is not good and not recommended. My doctor has not been available since April, and there is not another doctor in his specialty in my area. Is there a form of over-the-counter NSAID useful for those who cannot take them orally? — B.B.

ANSWER: Pernicious anemia is an autoimmune disease where some of the cells in the stomach are destroyed by the body. These cells are responsible not only for secreting acid, but also to make a small protein called intrinsic factor, which is necessary to absorb vitamin B12 efficiently. As you correctly note, people with pernicious anemia are at higher risk for stomach cancer, as well as some other cancers.