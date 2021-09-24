To Your Good Health: Persistent aftereffects of COVID affect energy, senses and more

I'm not sure what medical people you have been talking to. Studies are clear, and those of us who have taken care of many people with COVID-19 know that this disease can cause persistent symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating in a very large number of people. We do not know how long-lasting these symptoms are going to be, or even whether some symptoms may be permanent due to damage to the heart, lungs, brain and other organs.

As always, let me implore those readers who have not gotten the vaccine and who are able to do so to please get the vaccine.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 87-year-old man with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation. I am still active, except for severe osteoarthritis of the right shoulder and a torn rotator cuff. I had opinions from two different orthopedic surgeons. The first recommended a complete shoulder replacement as soon as possible. The second advised that due to my age and overall health, it would be best to live with the condition. I can bear the pain for now. I am confused about the way to go. — D.R.