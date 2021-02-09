To Your Good Health: Placebo response may be at work on reader's leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was a bit surprised that in your response to a question about coping with nighttime leg cramps some time ago, you made no mention of vitamin E. I was troubled with these painful cramps increasingly often and tried both calcium and magnesium supplements without evident improvement. I then saw mention of using vitamin E (a long time ago so I don't recall where), and tried 400 IU at bedtime with some improvement, then 800 IU, which soon resulted in complete cessation of the cramps. This has continued now for several years. I mentioned this to my doctor, who said that many of his patients benefit from using vitamin E for cramps. Vitamin E is so benign that I hope you will consider mentioning this in your column. — E.H.

ANSWER: A well-done trial back in the 1990s showed no benefit in using vitamin E to reduce leg cramp frequency, severity or sleep disturbance, despite a benefit having been seen in a trial from the 1970s. Still, you saw improvement, and your doctor has said he has also.