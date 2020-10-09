To Your Good Health: Poll worker looking for clarity on Election Day COVID risks

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have worked at the election polls in a school gym for years and know that presidential elections bring out close to 2,000 voters in my precinct. Most of my fellow workers are 70 and older. I am the youngest at 60. Is it safe for us to work over 15 hours while exposed to so many people even if we get masks and gloves? I'm torn between my patriotic duty and my health and those of fellow workers.

Is it safe for 30-year-olds to work? My son says he could take my place if I don't work, but he is currently living at home. Wouldn't he need to quarantine for two weeks after working? There is so much confusing information about exposure, so guidance would be greatly appreciated. — M.D.

ANSWER: I honor your commitment.

The risk of getting COVID-19 depends on three major factors: the concentration of virus; how close you are to a source; and the amount of time you spend there. In nearly all areas of the country, you are likely to be exposed if you see 2,000 people, and in some areas of the country at the time I write this, you could be expected to be exposed many times. Polling places have always been indoors, making the concentration of virus potentially high, and 15+ hours is certainly a long time of potential exposure.