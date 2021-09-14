To Your Good Health: Post-COVID natural immunity has its limits

However, medications to treat autoimmune diseases often lead to greater risk — and less immunity to COVID-19. That's because these medications cause a degree of immunosuppression. Some medicines are much more likely to do so than others. Unfortunately, supplements have not been proven of value.

Because there are many people undergoing treatment for autoimmune diseases, or who have immune deficiencies (including those caused by treatment of cancer and other diseases), vaccination and natural immunity are unable to protect everyone in a population. When there is ongoing community transmission, which as I write this is increasing in all 50 states, additional protective measures, such as social distancing and mask wearing, are necessary.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My niece died at age 65. She was initially diagnosed with Parkinsonism but in the last year of her life she was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy. She had been a very healthy person, eating well and exercising regularly. Prior to her diagnosis, I had not heard of MSA. We do not know of any other family members with this. Are the risk factors for this condition known? — P.W.

ANSWER: I am sorry to hear about your niece.