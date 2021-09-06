To Your Good Health: Primary progressive aphasia is a type of dementia

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a year ago, my 77-year-old wife started to have some trouble speaking, and in some cases remembering or forming words. It's not so bad that you don't understand her and it's not constant. But it's there just the same. The family thought she may have had a TIA, as at the time she had been drinking quite a lot — she has since totally stopped — but saw no other symptoms. She saw her doctor a couple months ago, and he felt she hadn't had a TIA and wanted to send her to a speech therapist.

The speech therapist felt that she may be under stress and to see a counselor. In the meantime, she's seen a neurologist who has tested her extensively. The diagnosis is she is suffering from PPA (primary progressive aphasia).

There is a lot of information on this condition on the internet. But how does one get through all of this to see what is most successful and/or current? Will her fight involve medication, therapy, something else or all of them? Can you tell us what the latest and most successful direction may be? — D.C.