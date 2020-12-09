To Your Good Health: Prinzmetal angina is caused by artery spasm

Similarly, vasospastic angina may not show on the stress test. When the diagnosis is being considered, a very useful testing tool is ambulatory EKG monitoring, usually for one or two weeks. In combination with a compatible history and EKG findings, the ambulatory EKG monitoring can make the diagnosis.

Cardiac catheterization and angiography may be necessary to confirm the diagnosis. In some cases, experienced cardiologists will inject a small amount of a medication to try to provoke the spasm.

Treatment includes smoking cessation if indicated, and medication to reduce spasm, such as a calcium channel blocker.

DEAR DR. ROACH: We are often instructed to wash our hands with soap. What kind of soap? Does it need to be antibacterial? What about soaps that are sodium lauryl sulfate-free? — L.B.

ANSWER: I do not recommend antibacterial soaps. The evidence shows they are no better than any other soap. They may also increase resistance, not only to the antibacterial agent in the soap, but to other antibiotics as well. Hence, the Food and Drug Administration removed the most commonly used antibacterial agents from most soaps and body washes in 2016.