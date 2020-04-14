To Your Good Health: Prostate meds are interfering with love life

Fortunately, the side effect does go away after stopping the medication. A related medicine, alfuzosin (Uroxatral), does not have this side effect. You might ask your doctor about changing.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman in good health with no history of breast cancer in my family. When I was going through menopause, I had severe hot flashes and night sweats that kept me up long hours in the night. I was put on hormone therapy with great success. I was happy! Now, at my age, because of the risk of breast cancer, my doctor has taken me off the hormones. I have three or four hot flashes a day and wake up frequently with night sweats. I get irritable and depressed, which makes my life even harder, as I have to deal with my husband's senile dementia. I have just started to use black cohosh, and I did sleep better last night. Please tell me you can help! — R.R.J.

ANSWER: Sleep is important for anybody's well-being, but a caretaker under enormous stress particularly needs her sleep.