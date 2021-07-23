To Your Good Health: Reader bemoans lack of precise post-vaccine immunity testing

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the lack of a test that truly demonstrates the effective level of immunity an individual has from receiving the COVID vaccine? My wife has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a month ago. Now we learn that her immune system may not have created any antibodies against COVID-19! There is no test to give her peace of mind that she is protected. The one test mentioned (SARS-CoV-2 Semi-Quantitative Total Antibody, Spike) shows only that you have some antibodies from the vaccine, but doesn't reveal the true level of protection. It's frustrating! — B.W.

ANSWER: I completely agree that the lack of a blood test that can reliably identify people who are at risk for developing COVID-19 — or alternatively, those who have reliable protection — is extremely frustrating. For many vaccines, we do have such a test for effectiveness. For measles or rubella, for example, a person can get the blood test, and if the antibody isn't present at a high-enough level, we know they are at risk and recommend booster shots. Unfortunately, we do not have that test for COVID-19 at the time of this writing.