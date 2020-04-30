To Your Good Health: Reader needs an alternate injection site for shingles vaccine

If the pharmacy staff are uncomfortable giving the vaccine there (and I can understand why), then you might arrange to get the vaccine from the pharmacy and bring it to your doctor, who can give you the dose in his or her office. I have done this for my patients.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am age 90. When I rise in the morning, I must sit on the edge of the bed for a minute or two to ease my dizziness. It takes an hour before it calms. Some of my golf pals have the same issue. Are there medicines or vitamins to reduce the dizziness? — W.J.G.

ANSWER: What you are experiencing is called orthostatic hypotension, which just means the blood pressure goes down when you stand up. Dizziness on standing is extremely common, but especially so as we get older. The body has numerous systems to allow blood to get up to our brains when we stand up, and these systems just get less sensitive over time.

The symptoms can be much worse in the presence of medication, especially some medications for high blood pressure, so reducing or changing medications — and possibly changing the time you take them — may help the symptoms.

Medications are a last resort for treating orthostatic hypotension. You are already following the most important advice I give, which is to sit for a while before trying to stand in the morning. Maintaining adequate fluid intake is important for everyone with this condition; salt may be necessary in people whose blood pressure can tolerate it. Sleeping with the head of the bed raised by 6 inches may be helpful. Regular exercise, such as walking for 30-45 minutes three times a day, had great benefit in a small study. Avoiding simple sugars and starches may also help. Compression stockings are sometimes helpful. I don't know of any supplements that are effective.

