To Your Good Health: Reader needs new strategy for heel cracks

ANSWER: Tremor in one body area should indeed be evaluated by a neurologist. The list of possibilities is too long to summarize, but knowing that the tremor is restricted to one leg and only occurs with movement will help the neurologist start to narrow down the possibilities.

Once she has a diagnosis, then the neurologist can discuss the options for treatment.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I need a hip replacement. The orthopedic surgeon does not want to perform the surgery because I have E. coli in my urine (greater than 100,000 in the culture). The E. coli started four years ago when I had Foley catheters and intermittent self-catheterization. After many antibiotics, we still can't beat the E. coli. I had TURP 11 months ago. Is the ortho surgeon being reasonable? While you're at it, any comments on E. coli? — R.X.