To Your Good Health: Red, puffy gums? Check your medicine bottles

DEAR DR. ROACH: I know you are not a dentist, but I have a question connected to high blood pressure, which I've had for 20 years. I am 75, in fairly good health and have gingivitis. For high blood pressure, my doctor took me off amlodipine 5 mg and prescribed a different calcium channel blocker, nifedipine. After four months, my gums became very puffy and were extremely red in some areas. A dental specialist diagnosed the gum problem as being caused by the nifedipine. I was advised to go off it ASAP.

I changed doctors, and I am now on three medications for high blood pressure. One is amlodipine, along with metoprolol and valsartan. Will amlodipine eventually cause the same problem? Also, I take the highest possible dose of valsartan. Is this hard on the kidneys? — S.F.

ANSWER: I am by no means a dentist, but I do have some expertise on medical treatment of high blood pressure. Nifedipine is a major cause of drug-induced growth of the gums. Amlodipine and nifedipine both work the same way and are chemically related, but amlodipine rarely causes drug-induced gingival enlargement. The two other medicines you take, metoprolol (a beta blocker) and valsartan (an angiotensin receptor blocker) have never been associated with gums growth. Some people really do need three blood pressure medicines, so I wouldn't recommend discontinuing the medicine unless your doctor tells you to. Moreover, you didn't have that problem when taking amlodipine before, so it is very unlikely to start causing it now. If so, a diuretic would be an alternative. It does not cause gums to enlarge.