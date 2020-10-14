To Your Good Health: Searching for a cause of mystery discharge

DEAR DR. ROACH: Back in late 2014, I noticed a dampness in my underwear — no coloration, only dampness. I consulted a gastroenterologist about a possible anal discharge. After obtaining a history, we took some conservative approaches to deal with this, including probiotics and exercises for the anal muscles. After there was no change, we did a colonoscopy and the report said it my colon was normal, with no fistulas or fissures.

I was then referred to a rectal surgeon, who did a sonogram with a new tool, and found no abnormalities. He then dealt with many of my hemorrhoids, again with no change.

It has been over five years since this began, and while it has not improved, it has not worsened either. There is no fecal or urinary incontinence, the discharge is clear and has a very faint smell. I have dealt with it by using padding in my underwear to catch it. The discharge seems to be more present in the front of the pad. What could this be? And what can I do about it? — B.R.