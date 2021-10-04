To Your Good Health: Shedding after vaccine? No. Asyptomatic and contagious? Yes

Do you think I should have the sigmoidoscopy? Is there any risk to this procedure? The doctor said I would be sedated, and I am very reluctant to have it done. — P.S.

ANSWER: All procedures have risks. A sigmoidoscopy generally has fewer risks than a full colonoscopy, but there is still a risk of damage to the colon, and even moderate sedation, by itself, has risks. The likelihood of benefit must be weighed against the risk of harms.

In your case, I think I can guess why the surgeon wants you to get the sigmoidoscopy. The diagnosis really isn't in doubt — the CT scans you had are definitive. My best guess is that the surgeon wants to be sure there isn't something else there, especially cancer. The risk of being diagnosed with colon cancer after diverticulitis is substantially higher than would be expected, especially in a person with recurrent symptoms, as you have had. Unless you had an examination of your colon within the past year, such as a colonoscopy, the guidelines recommend an evaluation. The authorities recommend a full colonoscopy, but I suspect your surgeon wants to look most specifically at the area of the colon with the diverticula, which is usually the sigmoid colon. As I noted, a sigmoidoscopy has fewer risks than a full colonoscopy.

This is my guess, but I recommend that since you are reluctant to have the procedure done, ask the surgeon why you need it. The surgeon shouldn't get upset by you asking. It's our job to explain why we recommend what we do, and the reasons why we recommend it over the alternatives.

