To Your Good Health: Shy bladder has reader in a legal predicament

Paruresis is thought to be related to anxiety disorders, and people who experience it are likely to have other mental health issues, including depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder — or your anxiety-related panic attack. Treatment for paruresis is usually with cognitive-behavioral therapy.

I did some reading at the International Paruresis Association (https://paruresis.org/) and found some legal implications that might help you or your attorney, as well as information of general interest and about support groups.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had two cardiac bypasses 30 years ago. The surgeon said the bypasses were good for about 10 years. As predicted, I began to have a little angina about 10 years after the surgery. About that time, I had read an article about external counterpulsation, but my cardiologist totally dismissed it. So I reasoned a way to get more blood to my heart: For 20 years, I have spent three to four hours per week lying on the sofa with my feet elevated about 45 degrees. I'm 87 years old and enjoy almost perfect health. What do you think? — C.W.