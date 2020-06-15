To Your Good Health: Size of abdominal aneurysm governs best treatment choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I just found out that my dad has an abdominal aortic aneurysm that measures 4.7 centimeters. I know you've covered the relationship between size of an aneurysm and treatment, but can you go over that again? Also, he has stage 4 COPD. If the size of his aneurysm makes him a candidate for surgery, how would the COPD affect that decision? How worried should we be? — A.A.

ANSWER: The aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body, is subject to dilation and weakening in some people, especially men with a history of smoking. Rupture of the aneurysm is a feared complication because it is almost always fatal. Elective repair is considered when an aneurysm is found.

Discussions about all medical procedures should include as clear as possible answers to these two questions: What are the likely outcomes if I do the procedure, and what are the likely outcomes if I don't do the procedure?