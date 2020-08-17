To Your Good Health: Slow heart rate can be a sign of sinus node trouble

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was recently diagnosed with low grade prostate cancer. For now, my urologist recommends simply monitoring the situation closely through PSA testing and another biopsy in a year; no surgery, radiation or chemo at this time. I'm not on any medication. I recently asked my doctor at my HMO if I could donate blood and he did not see a reason I could not. However, when I tried to set up an appointment at the blood bank, I was turned down due to my cancer diagnosis. When asked, the blood bank representative could offer no other reason nor could he explain the risk. I can understand the need for caution at the blood bank, but was wondering if there was any medical evidence of transmitting cancer or other diseases through blood transfusions where the blood originated from an individual with cancer, such as myself. I would guess that there have been cases where people with undiagnosed cancer have donated blood and am very curious about the risks. — M.R.

ANSWER: There has never been a confirmed case of cancer transmitted by blood transfusion. Cancer can be transmitted by organ transplant, and in theory, blood cancers such as leukemia might be transmitted to a person with a weakened immune system. Solid cancers — such as prostate, breast, lung and colon — would not be expected to transmit cancer, so the observation that they have not is unsurprising.

Blood banks are understandably very conservative when accepting blood. They want for the blood not only to be safe, but also to appear safe. That can lead them to make decisions that seem illogical. However, taking blood donations from a person with active cancer may also be unwise from the standpoint of the donor: You may need your blood to best deal with your own cancer, even though it sounds like in your case, your prostate cancer is very low risk.

