To Your Good Health: Statin drug is the source of reader's nighttime leg cramps

Why not try a different statin drug? Although rosuvastatin works well for many, the newer drug pitavastatin is potent and has a lower risk of muscle aches. Fluvastatin and pravastatin also have lower risk of muscle aches.

If you cannot take any statin, you could try coenzyme Q10. Although it has not been proven to be superior to placebo, some people do get relief of the muscle aches from CoQ10.

If all else fails, you could contact the makers of the new injection drugs to inquire about assistance programs for those unable to afford them.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently answered a question about water aerobics. I live in Florida, and water aerobics is a great way to exercise when the weather is very hot. Do you think maintaining the 6-foot recommended distance from others is enough to keep me safe? — M.B.

ANSWER: I am not sure it is. Recent studies have suggested that coronavirus particles can go much farther than 6 feet during a cough or forceful breathing, such as during exercise. Since a mask cannot be practically worn during water aerobics, and because (as I write this) Florida has a large number of cases, I would not recommend water aerobics in a group, unless much more than 6 feet can be maintained. One reader noted they have more than 15 feet between people in her pool, which made me more reassured, although you might still get close to people entering or exiting the pool unless you are careful.

